MATTAWA - The Port of Mattawa is crediting the state’s 13th district legislators for shoring up $12 million in funding for the long-awaited State Route 243 Pavement Preservation and Shoulder Rebuild Project.
SR 243 spans north to south about 28 miles between the Vantage Bridge on the east side of the Columbia River to the Vernita Bridge, north of the Columbia River. The road is the main transportation artery that connects commercial transport to other larger neighboring cities like Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
Leland says the amount of freight and traffic that has been traversing SR 243 has increased dramatically over the past few years. However, with the increase in traffic has come a higher number of fatalities, according to the Port district.
“In summary, the SR 243 Pavement Preservation and Shoulder Rebuild Project will make SR 243 a much safer transportation route, (it will) enhance freight mobility, retain and create jobs, increase economic development, and accommodate future growth in the south Grant County region of Washington State,” the Port of Mattawa wrote in its press release.
Leland suspects that construction on the project will begin in 2023 and will be completed in about a year. As a result of the project, Leland believes there will be an accelerated increase in freight traffic once the construction is complete.
Included in the Washington State Capital Budget was $125,000 in funding to upgrade the Port of Mattawa’s Event Center. Leland says the upgrade will be able to better host community events, education and training activities, and business meetings throughout the year in Mattawa.
“As a result, upgrading the Port of Mattawa Event Center will increase tourism, business and community meetings, and education and training events in south Grant County, which will in turn boost sales tax revenues for the Mattawa area, and help to increase existing restaurant and catering revenues, and attract hotel development and more restaurant development in the Mattawa area,” the Port of Mattawa wrote in its press memo.