MOSES LAKE - Headliners have been announced for the Grant County Fair, which is set for Aug. 16-20.
The entertainment announced so far this year is led by country group Lonestar hitting the the state on Thursday, Aug. 18. Lonestar has had 10 chart-topping songs and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Kameron Marlowe, featured on season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice” will perform, including his hit song “Giving You Up” which as reached No. 34 on the Billboard country top 100.
On Wednesday, three tribute bands will take the stage, including Jukebox Heroes, a Foreigner tribute, Barracuda, a Heart tribute, and Stone in Love, a Journey Tribute.
The concert is free for fair attendees. VIP seats go on sale March 11 at www.gcfairgrounds.com.
Fair officials say a headliner is still in the works for Saturday, Aug. 20.