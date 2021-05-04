MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, the Colville Tribal Council confirmed that the Half-Sun Travel Plaza off I-90 in Moses Lake has been experiencing coronavirus-related closures. The Half-Sun Travel Plaza is owned and operated by Colville Fuels, branch of the tribe.
On April 23, a possible exposure to coronavirus at the fuel station was reported. Since that day, the fuel stop has closed during its graveyard shift for extensive cleaning in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Chairman of the Colville Tribes, Rodney Cawston, stated, “I continue to be extremely proud of the way the Colville people have met the challenge of COVID-19. While this time has been challenging for everyone, the manner in which the Colville people have acted to protect themselves, as well as all other people they might contact, has been truly remarkable. I encourage any Tribal member or employee who has yet to be vaccinated to get into one of our clinics as soon as possible to receive your shot.”
Today over 70% of tribal employees and nearly 50% of all tribal members are fully vaccinated.
It was not stated as to how long the intermittent closures for cleaning would last.
On Monday, Washington State Health officials told iFIBER ONE News that the fuel station had been reported on three separate occasions by people accusing it of violating COVID-19 safety protocols.