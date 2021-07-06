SPOKANE - The National Weather Service is issued a Fire Weather Watch through Wednesday as possible thunderstorms and high winds will roll through eastern Washington.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Dry thunderstorms are possible early Wednesday, with winds picking up to 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Any new wildfires will spread rapidly from the gusty winds. Temperatures are also expected close to 100 degrees on Wednesday.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect for all of the state east of the Cascades.