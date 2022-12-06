MALAGA - A highly-anticipated park on the shores of the Columbia River in the southeastern-most part of Chelan County is getting closer to reality.
A more refined rendering of what the proposed 24-acre riverfront park in Malaga would look like, following a community survey taken in 2021, will be on display at the Malaga Fire Hall on Dec. 13.
The Malaga area, a community of approximately 4,800 residents situated on the Columbia River south of Wenatchee, lacks parks, open space, and opportunities for public waterfront recreation.
Chelan County, the Malaga-Colockum Community Council, and the Chelan Public Utility District (PUD) have collaborated with a stakeholder group and consultant team to identify a site and produce an early design concept for a new waterfront park.
Previous community outreach for this event included a public pop-up event at the Malaga Fire Station, an online/digital workshop, and a community survey in the spring of 2021.
The community survey was distributed in spring 2021 and received 153 responses. Survey results indicated the following top five most important features:
- Space for family activities (picnic, playground, etc.)
- Water access for shoreline viewing
- Scenic vistas and greenspace along the river
- Water access for boating, kayaking, and/or canoeing, and
- Water access for swimming or wading
The top three priority recreation features were:
- Water access
- Family activities
- Trails
Again, the public event is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Malaga fire station at 3760 W. Malaga Road. People can drop in between those hours to review the park concept and leave their comments.
Those attending can weigh in on different aspects of the project, from what kind of playground equipment you would like to see in the park to what style of restrooms and picnic areas you would prefer in the community park.
Comments are being taken from now until Dec. 16