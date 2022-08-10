WARDEN - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says its going to shutter the Glen Williams Access Area on the Potholes Reservoir for an extended period of time starting Aug. 15.
WDFW officials say the boat launch is in poor condition and improvements are needed to meet safety standards. Work on the project will include installing a new boat ramp and ADA loading area as well as paving and striping the launch area. New toilets and a board float will be installed at a later time when materials become available.
"A little inconvenience now will mean a much more user-friendly and safe access area in the future," said WDFW water access manager Josh Harmon. "The ramp is in poor shape so I think most folks will understand and appreciate the end result."
Funding for this project was obtained through Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office grants applied for by regional staff.
For those who use the Potholes Reservoir, there are alternative launch areas nearby including at MarDon Resort, Potholes State Park and at the nearby WDFW-managed Blythe water access area. MarDon and the State Park launch are accessible at low water.
The construction project will last through December will anticipated reopening of the area set for Dec. 15, 2022.