ADAMS COUNTY - About a pound of methamphetamine was discovered after Adams County deputies responded to a trespassing call Sunday evening.
Deputies responded Sunday evening for reports of someone trespassing at a property. Two subjects, who were in fact trespassing, were contacted and reportedly found in possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search warrant was approved for a residence where methamphetamine, scales and other stolen items were found.
Both suspects, 34-year-old Carlos L. Reyes and 32-year-old Alfredo Aburto-Zuniga, were booked into Adams County Jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of stolen property, theft, motor vehicle theft, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering a minor and driving with a suspended license.
Adams County deputies continue to investigate.