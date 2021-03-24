EPHRATA - This week, Grant County Public Utility District commissioners acknowledged that the local agricultural industry is relying more heavily on sufficient internet connections these days.
Commissioners pointed out that Grant County’s farmers’ growing reliance on digital crop monitoring applications and high-tech farming methods is prompting them to build out the fiber internet network faster. To do that, Grant PUD plans to seek federal and state funding to expedite the buildout process.
Farmers in Grant County and across the country are turning to "precision ag" techniques for real-time field monitoring via digital applications and other technologies. According to the PUD, these devices precisely track a variety of data including moisture and temperature levels, fuel use, chemical input levels and more to make farming more accurate and controlled.
Grant PUD officials add that this technology also produces large volumes of data best manipulated using the fastest, fiber-optic-powered broadband.
"A lot of people don't realize how advanced precision ag already is in the Basin," Commissioner Judy Wilson said. "Because of the row crops; all those fellows use precision ag programs. I don't think the state has a grasp of all that."
"Having fiber to your farm office will add significant value," Grant PUD Policy Analyst Cliff Sears said.
Grant PUD is working to extend its wholesale fiber-optic network to every resident of Grant County. The $229 million network is currently available to approximately 80% of county residents. The cost to finish the buildout is estimated at $65 million.