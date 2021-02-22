UPDATE - The prescribed burn planned by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has been delayed a week due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The burn was initially planned for this week but wind, rain and potential snow pushed the burn back another week, according to WDFW officials.
ORIGINAL STORY - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is conducting a prescribed burn of about 266 acres of wildlife area near Moses Lake.
The burn in the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in the north Potholes area is set for the week of Feb. 22. The burn is scheduled for that Monday but WDFW officials say it is weather-dependent and could be delayed.
The prescribed burn is expected to take up to two days to complete. The burn is intended to improve the habitat for the endangered northern leopard frog, with the last known population in the state in the Potholes area.
The burn will be just south of Interstate 90. First responders are aware of the prescribed burn schedule.