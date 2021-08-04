8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier was in the Oval Office during the signing of Major Medical Facility Authorization Act on July 29. Schrier was one of several sponsors on the bi-partisan bill.
Schrier says the bill will provide funding for construction projects at VA facilities, including funding for a new specialty care building at American Lake VA Medical Center at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma.
“It is important that we show up for our Veterans, the same way they’ve shown up for us, and make sure they have access to the care that they deserve,” Schrier wrote on her Facebook page.
Senate Bill 1910 allocates a little over $2 billion to a number of projects at VA medical centers across the country.
Port Angeles congressman Derek Kilmer was also a sponsor on the bill.