CONNELL - On Thursday, jail staff with the Coyote Ridge Correctional Facility in Connell confirmed that an inmate attempted to escape the confines of the prison on Thursday.
Rachel Ericson with the Department of Corrections says the attempted escape occurred on Thursday morning.
Ericson says jail staff managed to intercept the inmate, preventing their escape. As to how the inmate tried to escape, those details have not yet been disclosed. However, the inmate did remain within the secured perimeter of the correctional facility during the attempted getaway.
As a result of the ordeal, the prison has restricted movement and an internal investigation will ensue.
Ericson says staff injuries are undetermined at this time and the incarcerated individual did sustain non-life-threating injuries. The inmate was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.