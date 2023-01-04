Oregon-based Obsidian Renewables has hatched grand plans to build a bi-state hydrogen gas production project that includes Moses Lake.
On Dec. 27, 2022, the project known as the Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub was encouraged by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to continue its bid for federal hydrogen hub funding. The plan supports the development of a hydrogen network in the Northwest that would be powered entirely by renewable electricity.
The DOE is administering $8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill designed to scale up production of low-carbon (clean) hydrogen by funding what they refer to as “hydrogen hubs” which is infrastructure to make, store, transport and use hydrogen. The DOE stated that hydrogen hubs “form the foundation of a national clean hydrogen network that will contribute substantially to decarbonizing multiple sectors of the economy.” Obsidian Renewables will spend its own money on the project with the hopes of a $700 million subsidy from the federal government. The Obsidian Hydrogen Hub project was one of 33 projects encouraged by the DOE to continue with the funding application process. Obsidian will now submit a full funding application in April 2023.
“The Obsidian Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub is proud to receive an encourage decision by the DOE,” said David Brown, senior principal and co-founder of Obsidian Renewables. “We are grateful for the labor, business and community partnerships we have built throughout the region that help make the Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub a competitive project.”
The complete plan envisions hydrogen production, storage, transportation and consumption. Hydrogen is a versatile industrial feedstock and fuel that the hydrogen hub will supply to various industries such as agriculture, data centers, hospitals, ports, power plants and domestic fertilizer producers. Anchor sites in Moses Lake, Washington and Hermiston, Oregon, will use power from new renewable wind and solar power plants to split water in a process called electrolysis. These renewable energy sources will connect to a 400-megawatt electrolyzer capable of producing 175 metric tons of hydrogen daily at each anchor site.
The Obsidian Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub also includes a new hydrogen pipeline system to store, collect and distribute hydrogen to consumers across eastern Oregon and Washington, providing the lowest cost source of hydrogen across much of the Northwest.
"Building out a hydrogen energy network will be a critical piece of our decarbonization goals,” said Ken Dragoon, Obsidian Renewables’ director of hydrogen development. “Our plan leverages the region's deep commitment to clean energy to build a renewable hydrogen network to help us meet our decarbonization goals.”
The DOE plans to select six to 10 hydrogen hubs to receive between $400 million and $1.25 billion to connect large-scale clean hydrogen production to consumers. Applications will be evaluated based on several critical factors, including technical merit, financial viability and community benefits.
DOE is expected to make final funding awards in the Fall of 2023.
Obsidian says it will also feed hydrogen to the data center-driven industrial parks of Quincy and East Wenatchee via pipelines.