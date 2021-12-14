CRESTON - Some closure for the family of national rodeo icon Deb Copenhaver after a stolen prized sculpture of him was found in Spokane this week.
Two weeks ago, large bronze statue of him was stolen from his chapel in Creston and it was found Monday night over 100 miles away.
Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers says a Spokane-area resident was out on a walk behind the Yoke’s in Mead after dark on Monday night when she noticed something out in a field behind the store. The woman investigated the next day during daylight and upon further research realized that it was the coveted statue of Deb Copenhaver that was stolen from Lincoln County two weeks ago.
The Copenhaver family is traveling to Spokane on Tuesday to pick up the statue.
Magers says the large 200-pound bronze sculpture appears to be in good condition and fully intact.
Magers suspects that the thieves may have felt pressured to rid themselves of it due to the widespread media coverage of the heist or it’s possible that a metal scrap dealer refused to take it; none of that has been confirmed.
The statue was stolen during the early morning hours of Dec. 1, but the suspects remain at large.
The statue which depicts Deb praying on his horse, was crafted by his daughter Deborah in 2007 as a tribute to the roadside chapel he built in Creston that same year.
Copenhaver was inducted into the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1992 after winning back-to-back world saddle bronc-riding titles in 1955 and 1956.
He died in 2019.
The Copenhaver family is now deciding if they want to return the statue to its original spot or keep it concealed from thieves.