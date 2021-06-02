MOSES LAKE - Three days after the incident, Grant County Sheriff's officials say no charges will be filed in the alleged bullying incident involving boaters on Moses Lake last weekend.
On May 30, a group of people in Moses Lake who were flying pride flags on their boat were reportedly harassed by another boat that was circling them. During the bullying incident, the instigating boat erupted in flames forcing the driver and passengers to abandon the vessel. The boat flying the pride flags rescued the boaters from the water.
The incident was recorded and published on TikTok, which went viral.
Sheriff's officials say the person who recorded the video reported the incident to deputies at 3 p.m. on June 1. The person who recorded the video and the two other people on the pro-pride boat were interviewed and "adamant" about not pressing charges against the people on the vessel that burned.
"We respect their expectation to not be publicly named as well as the decision not to pursue criminal charges in this matter. We have privately thanked them for their heroic efforts in rescuing the people who jumped from the burning boat."
The sheriff's office went on to say that it will not stand for the intolerance of anyone and will investigate such cases accordingly.