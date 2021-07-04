EPHRATA - Not the best way to ring in Independence Day; a professional fireworks display truck is no more after a fire ravaged it and the contents inside.
The truck caught fire early Sunday morning south of Ephrata.
Fire District 13 crews arrived to find the box of a moving truck heavily involved. The truck was next to a field and the fire had extended to the vegetation, but was not spreading rapidly.
At the time of the fire, the truck was not carrying fireworks, but was transporting the equipment used to display the fireworks.
The cause is under investigation.
The truck was hauling equipment that was going to be used at the Crescent Bar and George fireworks shows.
Replacement equipment has been obtained for those shows and tonight’s scheduled displays should not be affected.