MOSES LAKE - There’s been a lot of construction activity across the parking lot from the Moses Lake Walmart lately.
Over the last six months, crews have been building a new car wash after breaking ground on the project back in January.
However, something has changed since our last story about the project back in November 2019.
In September of 2020, Tri-Cities-based Bush Car Wash was bought by the much larger and well-known company, Mister Car Wash. The Arizona-based business has over 300 car washes across the U.S.
Completion of the car wash is expected to occur by September.
However, the land is still owned by Bush Developments. Bush Developments says it also owns vacant land next to the car wash as it could see development in the future. At this time, the Bush ownership group says no future development plans are in place for the plot at this time.