GEORGE - If you’ve purchased a ticket to see the Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, you’ll want to bring or vaccination card with you. That’s because Live Nation is, once again, requiring concert goers to be vaccinated or prove that they don’t have COVID with a negative test result. The negative test result must be from the last 48 hours prior to attending the event.
Testing for coronavirus will also be available at the Gorge Amphitheater’s campground or outside the gates. The one-time test will be good for the entire weekend.
The three-day Dave Matthews concert will span Friday through Sunday.