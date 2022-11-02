KELLER - Bad things are happening in the 300 block of Mountain Ridge Homes Road in Keller.
According to witnesses living in the community of Keller, the home on the property that was the site of a double killing on Oct. 20. was destroyed by a fire on Halloween.
Rachel Abrahamson of Keller and others living nearby say the blaze broke out between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Witnesses say the fire started in a trailer near the home and quickly spread to the home on the property. It's unknown if the trailer that initially caught fire was the site of the shooting deaths. The main house on the property is a total loss.
Dozens of people reportedly lived in the house, campers and vehicles on the property. The property that caught fire was reportedly harboring a lot of drug activity and transients.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. We'll have more information as it becomes available.