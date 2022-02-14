WENATCHEE - Property stolen from a Wenatchee nonprofit were recovered Friday night at a homeless camp known as “Tent City.”
Wenatchee police received a tip regarding stolen property from Run Wenatchee. The items had been stolen last week from the organization’s storage building.
Police say they found stolen totes under stolen pop-up canopies at the homeless camp near the George Sellar Bridge Friday night.
“As the items were recovered, an unhappy camper asked what was happening to his belongings,” Wenatchee police stated. “Officers explained that the items were stolen and being recovered. The suspect denied being responsible but while he was talking to the officers he was sporting a brand new Run Wenatchee T-shirt.”
The suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail for second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking stolen property.