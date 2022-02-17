ALMIRA - A K-8 school in Almira will literally ‘rise from the ashes’ soon.
A proposed design of a new school that will be built in the former school’s place has already been proposed to the community. The old elementary/middle school was wiped out by an electrical fire on Oct. 12, 2021.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15, school district administrators revealed their proposed designed of a 42,000-square-foot, two-story school. The proposed school would be 7,000 square feet larger than the previous institution.
Almira Superintendent Dan Read says the school will mostly be paid for by insurance. However, an additional $4.5 million in state funding is expected to be secured to allow for a future 5,500-square-foot addition to the school.
Construction is expected to begin this summer. A definitive timeline for completion and opening of the school has not been disclosed.
Portable buildings to temporarily house classrooms in the interim are expected to be fully operational by the second week of March 2022.