OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has proposed legislation to strengthen the state’s anti-robocalling law.
House Bill 1051 — the Robocall Scam Protection Act — would modernize the state’s current law and make it a violation of the Consumer Protection Act to robocall someone on the Do Not Call Registry, deliberately falsify the caller ID display to disguise the caller’s identity and knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls for voice service providers.
“It’s time to stop illegal robocalls,” Ferguson stated. “The Legislature must give Washingtonians stronger and clearer protections against the daily bombardment of illegal robocalls — and provide additional tools to my office to hold bad actors accountable.”
An estimated 835,000 Washington residents lost money to scam robocalls in 2021, according to TrueCaller survey data. Washington residents received nearly 260 million scam robocalls in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the total robocalls into Washington.
The proposed legislation would allow individuals to pursue their own legal action, and allow the Attorney General’s Office to seek civil penalties under the Consumer Protection Act.
Ferguson has partnered with Rep. Mari Leavitt to introduce the bill.