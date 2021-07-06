In November of 2019, iFiBER ONE News reported on the deputy-involved shooting of a suspect that resulted in the culprit's death. Now, Franklin County's prosecutor has finally decided not to charge the deputy for the death of that person.
Upon review of the Special Investigations Unit report, Deputy Cody Quantrell's deadly use of force was determined to be necessary in subduing Dante Jones.
On Monday, November 18, Franklin County Sheriff James Raymond says three deputies patrolling in north Franklin County responded to a report of a vehicle prowl at a farm near a Mesa neighborhood just after 3 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene and left after not finding the described suspect vehicle.
As deputies departed the scene, a car traveled past them at a high rate of speed on Sage Hill Road. Deputies pursued the vehicle for a short time until the suspect came to a stop in the middle of the road. That’s when a deputy reported that shots had been fired. The car sped away again and collided with one of the patrol vehicles before continuing on.
Sheriff Raymond says the suspect’s vehicle went off the road in the Radar Hill area and into what was described as an “orchard.” The chase eventually came to a stop and deputies extracted the suspect out of the vehicle and administered CPR until an ambulance arrived.
The suspect was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.