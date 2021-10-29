EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County Prosecutor W. Gordon Edgar has ruled a deputy’s actions were lawful in connection to a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2020 near East Wenatchee.
Edgar says the actions of Douglas County deputy Nick English in April 2020 were “not unlawful,” according to a press release on Friday.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit investigated the shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Norma Lane, just off Rock Island Road.
At about 11:06 p.m. on April 21, Douglas County deputies responded to an open 911 call from a cellphone belonging to a 28-year-old male resident of the home, according to investigators.
The caller was reportedly involved in a physical altercation inside the home with 29-year-old Thomas M. Mathes III and a 33-year-old female resident. Investigators say at some point, Mathes armed himself with a firearm.
As part of the investigation, it was determined Mathes was inside the home, armed with a pistol, which he was pointing at a man and a woman who were lying on the floor in a hallway. Shortly after, deputy English shot Mathes, who died at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident.
“Dep. English could hear the fighting and banging on the walls, and that the disturbance was working its way through the house,” the press release states. “Dep. English could then hear the disturbance coming from the open window right next to him. Dep. English saw Mathes was armed with a pistol and aiming it at two people on the ground. At that moment Dep. English believed that Mathes was about to shoot the male and female. When Mathes did not respond to Dep. English’s commands to ‘drop the gun,’ and instead kept moving closer to (the male and female), Dep. English aimed and fired his rifle, striking Mathes in the head and killing him.”
Prosecutor Edgar says the events leading up to the shooting confirmed “the extreme verbal and physical violence” by Mathes and the concerns by the male and female that Mathes was about to shoot them.
“Based on the totality of the evidence, I find beyond a reasonable doubt that Dep. English acted in the defense of others who appeared to be in imminent risk of great personal injury or death, and that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious physical harm to the others. Because Dep. English’s use of force was not unlawful, he is not subject to criminal liability," Edgar wrote.