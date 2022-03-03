UPDATE - Douglas County prosecutors have dropped charges against Patrick Brighton after learning of his death in 2021.
Charges were dismissed on Thursday after being filed on Tuesday, according to court records. Brighton died last year in Spokane.
ORONDO - A driver is now facing a vehicular assault charge in connection to a head-on crash in 2020 near Orondo.
Patrick Brighton, 64, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with vehicular assault, DUI and reckless endangerment. His first court appearance is set for March 21, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ
State troopers say Brighton was driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana on June 25, 2020. He was driving a 1999 Cadillac Seville east on Highway 2 when he reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
Brighton was injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. State troopers reported reported he was driving without a license and no insurance.
A passenger in the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Wenatchee man, was also hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.