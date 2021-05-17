Last week, prosecuting attorneys in Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties provided a snapshot of how a new law that strikes down drug possession as a law in Washington state.
On Feb. 25, 2021, the Washington Supreme Court issued a decision declaring the state’s main drug possession statute RCW 69.50.4013(1) unconstitutional and “void.”
The ruling occurred in a case known as State v. Blake.
In 2016, Shannon Blake was arrested in Spokane and convicted of simple drug possession. Blake argued that she did not know there was a baggie of methamphetamine in the jeans she had received from a friend.
Simple drug possession is no longer illegal under state law, but other statutes that criminalize substance use disorders are still on the books in Washington, including possession of drug paraphernalia.
Since February, Chelan County has vacated 197 drug-related cases that the changed law applies to. In Grant County, 24 cases have been dismissed, and in Douglas County, two cases have been vacated.
In each of the three counties, more motions to have more crimes dismissed are pending.
The new law may also require counties to refund restitution or court-related fees imposed after a person is convicted of a crime.
Grant County Prosecuting Attorney Garth Dano openly admitted that he disagrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.