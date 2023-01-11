WENATCHEE — Prosecutors in Chelan County have filed a motion to dismiss a murder charge against a 24-year-old man accused of killing another man in September in Cashmere.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero currently remains charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 23 shooting. Torres-Lucatero was charged with killing 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot.
In the motion filed in superior court, prosecutors say they believe Torres-Lucatero was justified in using deadly force in defense of his brother, according to Newradio 560 KPQ. Prosecutors say video footage verifies that Urbina-Sotelo was attacking Torres-Lucatero’s brother, 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, with a baseball bat when shots were fired. Prosecutors say Jesus Torres-Lucatero opened fire because of the assault on his brother.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero fired at least three shots during the altercation. Spent shell casings and a baseball bat where found at the scene.
Investigators reported Torres-Lucatero admitted to shooting Urbina-Sotelo.