MOSES LAKE — An all-electric prototype airplane took it first flight on Tuesday morning at the Grant County International Airport.
The plane, built by Eviation, is built to carry nine passengers and up to two pilots. This morning’s flight took off from the Moses Lake-based airport at 7:10 a.m. The flight last about 10 minutes.
If the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certificates the small aircraft to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.
The company is hoping to show electric planes such as theirs are viable as commuter aircraft flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The plane is powered by 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells, with a range of up to 650 miles.
Eviation has partnered with AeroTEC for test flights and the first flight.
“Eviation’s Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation, and we plan to offer the aircraft to our cruise line, tour operators, leisure travel providers, and business clients with a need for short-haul charter flights across Florida,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX. “The Alice aircraft will allow us to offer sustainable, regional flights to and from major markets, and is the first step in our initiative to be a zero-carbon emissions airline by 2050. We are proud to be a launch customer for Eviation and lead the charge in bringing carbon-free air travel to our passengers.”