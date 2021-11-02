EPHRATA - Grant County Commissioners are taking public testimony and comments on a proposed redistricting plan for the commissioner districts.
A meeting is being held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata. The meeting will also be streamed online here: https://bit.ly/3mKywQN
State law requires local governments to periodically consider redistricting based on population information from the most recent federal census and requires local governments to adopt redistricting plans that meet the criteria of state law.
The public can also submit written comments in advance of the meeting by mailing them to the Grant County Commissioners Office, PO Box 37, Ephrata, WA 98823.
The proposed redistricting plan is available online here: https://www.grantcountywa.gov/908/Proposed-Redistricting