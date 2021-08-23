GRANT COUNTY - The Grant County Health District has issued a public health advisory for potential toxic blue-green algae near Priest Rapids Dam.
The health advisory comes after a report of a dog becoming ill and dying after spending time in the Priest Rapids Dam Recreation Area, according to the health district.
The health district is advising the public to avoid contact with water near Desert Air along the shoreline and to keep all pets and livestock away from the water.
“For the public’s safety, the designated swim area at Priest Rapids Recreation Area has been closed until further notice,” the health district stated. “GCHD staff is collecting water samples and posting warnings on the shore.”
Blue-green algae can be present in any fresh water and can produce natural toxics that are potent and dangerous, causing symptoms that include eye irrigation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting and diarrhea.
Anyone who becomes ill or has symptoms after a suspected exposure to an algae bloom should contact a health provider immediately.