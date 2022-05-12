MOSES LAKE — Community members are invited to the Moses Lake Community Health Fair on Saturday hosted by the Latino Civic Alliance.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex, located at 933 Central Drive. The health fair is free to attend.
The health fair includes free vision and dental screenings, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, childhood vaccine education, healthy eating programs and more.
Free food and drinks are also available.
The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and soccer ball. There will also be other prizes during the event including a 32-inch smart television.
For more information, email info@latinocivicalliance.org.