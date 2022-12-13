CHELAN — The public has a chance to learn about a watercraft inspection program coming to Lake Chelan next year.
The Chelan County Natural Resources department is holding a town hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Chelan Fire Hall located at 232 E. Wapato Ave.
“With more than 2 million tourists annually visiting Lake Chelan and its pristine waters, tourism has become a primary economic driver for the region,” county officials stated. “Residents living in the area also depend on Lake Chelan to provide potable water for domestic and agricultural use.”
A recent assessment of aquatic invasive species shows Lake Chelan is at a high risk for invasive mussels, which would have long-term impacts to the water quality and the local economy.
Natural Resources staff will be on hand during the town hall to talk about preventative measures to protect the lake, including watercraft inspections.
Funding form the National Park Service will be used to launch a voluntary mobile watercraft inspection program beginning in 2023. The county is also looking at a mandatory inspection program in the future.