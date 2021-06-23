EPHRATA - The community will convene to remember the late Alex Harvill of Ephrata following his tragic passing last Thursday.
Alex perished in a motorbike crash at the Grant County International Airport.
The 28-year-old husband and father of two will be honored during a public memorial service on June 30th at 11 a.m. at the Ephrata High School football field.
Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy is handling Alex Harvill’s funeral services.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alex P Harvill, please visit the Chapel's Heartfelt Sympathies Store.