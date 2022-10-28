Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion.
A Drag Queen Story Hour is an event that is usually meant for children ages 3 to 11 that is hosted by drag queens who read children's book and engage in other learning activities in public places.
The event was being put on by YWCA NCW, which will now host the Story Hour at its physical address at 212 1st street in Wenatchee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Throughout the week, an outpouring of negative input and threats to boycott Pybus Public Market prompted the venue's board to hold an emergency meeting that led to the decision not to have the event on Pybus property.
"After much deliberation the Pybus Board has decided that the YWCA Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday October 29th will no longer be held at Pybus Public Market and has been relocated," Pybus Public Market wrote on its Facebook page.
Prior to the event, a number of people critical of it took to social media to express their distain.
"I have to say, I'm very disappointed and utterly shocked that YCA NCW is sponsoring a "Drag Queen Story Hour" at Pybus Market," Kevin Harvey wrote on his Facebook page. "You're supporting a group of emotionally and spiritually troubled people within the population at the expense of the dignity of Wenatchee."
"I found out this morning via Facebook that there is a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event scheduled to take place in the Pybus Market plaza at the same time I am supposed to be there selling soap. So a man dressed like a woman is going to be reading stories to little kids, presumably about how you can be anything you want to be. While I do believe all people deserve to be respected and valued as human beings, l don’t support exposing our kids to gender confusion and nudging them down a path that leads to unhealthy places," Field Moon Hand Soaps wrote on its Facebook page.