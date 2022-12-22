EPHRATA - A local woman who was rendered helpless after she couldn’t get up due to an injured ankle was saved by a passing Grant County Public Works employee on Wednesday just outside of Ephrata.
Grant County Public Works Director Sam Castro says Bridge Maintenance Supervisor Joe Vargas was driving along Division Road when he passed a woman who was sitting on the side of the road in frigid and wind-whipped conditions. Castro says Vargas quickly came back to check on the woman who had told him she slipped and injured her leg.
Castro says the middle-aged woman said she felt paralyzed by the conditions in combination with her injury which made it impossible for her to get back to her car. Castro says a passing Grant PUD employee passing by and helped Vargas put the struggling woman back into her vehicle.
Vargas and the utility worker offered to follow her to her home to ensure her safety, but she informed them she could make it home and that someone is there to help her.
Castra says the woman had been sitting out in the cold about 10 minutes before Vargas arrived.
It isn’t known as to why the woman was outside of her vehicle.