CHELAN — The Chelan PUD is urging caution on the Chelan River as water flow is faster and the level will rise as the spring spill begins to manage Lake Chelan water levels.
This year’s spill began this month and will taper off around the end of July. PUD officials say this can fluctuate at any time depending on weather conditions.
“The Chelan Gorge is a narrow, rocky channel of the Chelan River, located in an area with limited cellphone coverage and hazardous terrain. Rescues are extremely difficult,” PUD officials stated. “Changes in river flow can create hazardous conditions quickly and unpredictably, including high water levels, fast currents, and potential entrapment.”
Chelan PUD has posted dozens of signs warning of no-trespass areas for public safety.