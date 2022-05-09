OKANOGAN - State Troopers say U-Haul isn’t happy after one of its so-called customers put a vehicle in the back of one of its small moving trucks on Monday.
In a photo provided by State Troopers, the back end of an older Nissan SUV was dangling out of the U-Haul and was fastened only by a tow strap.
Omak Police initially called in the odd-looking haul and was truck was stopped by WSP on SR 97 just north of Okanogan.
After stopping the vehicle it was discovered that the driver was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was cited for not using safety chains to tow the SUV and was ticketed $139.
It was also discovered that the U-Haul was long overdue to the point that U-Haul was about to report it stolen.
Both vehicles were impounded.