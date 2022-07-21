(The following article is a paid advertorial by Loren Culp for Congress and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or its staff)
This week, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Republican 4th Congressional District Candidate Loren Culp about his political prowess and aspirations for office. A former police chief, Culp gained political notoriety in 2018 after he publicly vocalized his refusal to enforce reform law I-1639, feeling that it defied America's Constitutional Second Amendment. Culp's support swelled to the point that it inspired him to run for political office, challenging incumbent Democratic Governor Jay Inslee for the governor's seat in 2020. After falling short in the 2020 general election, Culp now finds himself going head-to-head with 4th Congressional District incumbent Dan Newhouse. The following questions were asked by iFIBER ONE News and answered by Loren Culp.
Q: When did you first learn of Donald Trump’s endorsement of you? By what means was it communicated to you?
A: I learned of the endorsement when he called me on the phone February 9th 2022. My campaign was told by me that 'President Trump will make the right decision, we are not pursuing it' and President Trump did. Contrary to what other candidates believe, I did not go to any events or meet with his team to try and get his endorsement. I only seek the endorsement of the citizens I will represent just like I did in 2020. I knew and I told my team that President Trump is a smart man, he will look at what I stand for and what we the people did in the 2020 Governors race. What I stood for and did in 2018 as a police chief to uphold and defend citizens 2nd amendment rights. President Trump told me, when I asked him "what took you so long?" that he had a lot of candidates to look at in this race and wanted to make sure he vetted us all. Then he said "We are here now and you have my support 100% Loren".
Q: Describe how how the conversation went? What, besides him endorsing you, did you take away from it?
A: He told me that he had looked at all of the candidates and decided I was the candidate to take out Newhouse. He read me the endorsement letter and asked me what I thought. I told him it sounded great and thanked him for the endorsement. We talked for about 10 minutes. He cares deeply for America and the American People as do I. What I took away from it is that he is the real deal, he really loves America and we the people. He will, as I will, fight for America every day and not give up.
Q: Talk about how Trump’s endorsement enhances your credibility as a politician?
A: The vast majority of the American People know that President Trump is the People's President. He worked for free and the only agenda he had and has is saving our country from those inside and outside of the Government who want to destroy it. President Trump has a very good track record with investigating and choosing the right candidates. I believe not only President Trump's endorsement but also Pam Bondi, Ted Nugent, Sheriff David Clarke, Sheriff Richard Mack and also having the support of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert lets the voters of WA-4 know what they know already, that I am more than ready and prepared to fight for them in Congress and put America First!
Q: Why do you think the former president endorses you and not the other candidates?
A: Some of the other candidates are good people, but to beat an incumbent it takes not only a good person, but a very good candidate. He saw what I did in 2018 by standing up for citizens 2nd Amendment rights and he saw what we the people did in the 2020 campaign for governor; Trump-style rallies with thousands of people in attendance hearing my message of individual freedom and liberty multiple times a week all across this state. He knows I'm a fighter for we the people and I won't give up or back down. The other candidates don't have that fire or passion nor do they have the support of the people like I do. The reason I do is because I care about them and our Country with all my heart and they know it. I will fight for them and have.
Q: What are some of the false narratives about you that you’d like to address?
A: That I'm a crooked cop: There are two lawsuits against Ferry County and the City of Republic. I along with the case officers are named in both. Neither was my case, neither was my jurisdiction and neither was my investigation and I had no decision making authority in regards to either case. As any police officer can tell you, if you are on scene of anything, even a traffic accident and all you are doing is directing traffic, if there is a lawsuit, everyone on scene is getting named in it. Anyone can write anything in a lawsuit, that doesn't make it fact. Only a court of law can do that. These were used against me in 2020 by other "Republicans" just as they are being brought up again by "Republicans" but there is a reason these cases have been gathering dust on a lawyers shelf for YEARS now without going to trial; hoping for a cash settlement. Police Officers just like everyone else are innocent until PROVEN guilty. I served with honor as a Police Officer and Police Chief. I was awarded the key to the city of Republic for the work I did there for over a decade and I was honored by a national organization as the Police Chief of the Decade.
Q: If you were to break down your top four priorities as a congressional candidate what would they be? How do you plan to address each of them in a paragraph or less?
A: My top priorities as a Congressman will be:
1. Keep my oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution against All enemies foreign and domestic. The Constitution mandates that every public officer takes the oath, it is a promise before God and the Citizens I will serve. I keep my promises and the citizens know I always have.
2. Shut down the Biden administration reckless spending which is a huge cause of inflation, impeach him and VP Harris and replace them with the Speaker of the House until 2024.
3. Finish the wall to help stop the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking and lower crime by allowing ICE do their job.
4. Always working for the betterment of America and Americans First and foremost. Support our farmers, small businesses, ranchers, orchardists, timber, protect our dams and hold the Federal Government accountable for the clean up at Hanford and finishing the Columbia Basin Project as promised decades ago.
I will work with the Freedom Caucus members who's ranks are going to swell after this election to hold the Federal Government accountable to the American People.
Q: The future of law enforcement appears to be in the ‘crosshairs’ in the political arena these days? What will be your approach to augmenting America’s policing agencies?
A: The FBI needs a top down cleansing. The ATF needs to be dismantled. The national security agencies need to be reigned in and the "Patriot act" needs a major overhaul if not done away with entirely, Border Patrol needs support and to be allowed to do the job they want to do and are mandated to do which is protect our borders and shutdown this invasion. Local law enforcement is not a Constitutional mandate for the federal government. I believe our local leo's need to remain independent of the federal government and answerable at the local level by the people and not dependent on the federal government as it now with grants that have strings attached. Once we downsize the federal government as mandated by the Constitution the money will not be leaving the people and the states as it is now.
Q: What is the RINO movement? How could it compromise the Republican Party?
RINO (Republican in name only) movement isn't really a movement. It is just a bunch of Democrats who have infiltrated and are masquerading as Republicans. They all must be exposed and removed from office just like we the people will do with the RINO Dan Newhouse this election.
Q: What are your political objectives?
I don't really have political objectives, I have a Constitutional objective and that is to shrink the size and scope of the Federal Government so that it fits back inside the Constitution. Our founders did not intend to have an all powerful central government that took care of us from cradle to grave. They did not intend to have it lord over the states and the people like an all powerful entity like it is now. The federal government has it's place which is within the enumerated responsibilities in the Constitution and restricted by the 10th Amendment. I will always push for that. When government is smaller and more local, then the people have more control and more freedom. Right now there is nothing I can think of that isn't taxed or regulated by the Federal Government. That is contrary to our founding and I will work hard for the 4th District to return to a Constitutional Government and the Republic we were given which will return our freedoms and finances back to where it belongs, with us.
Q: How do you plan to approach the impeachment of Joe Biden? Why do you feel impeachment is warranted?
A: Not only Biden but Harris as well.
By working with other like minded in Congress we will get them impeached. There are going to be a lot more Constitutional Conservatives after this election in Congress. There are already articles of impeachment written up or soon to be, I will help and support that 100%. Here are just a few reasons for impeachment;
1. Aiding and arming the terrorist enemies of our country with Billions of dollars in military hardware in Afghanistan.
2. Allowing an invasion of our border.
3. Shutting down our energy industry and selling our oil to our enemy, China.