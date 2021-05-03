QUINCY - Quincy’s police department confirms that the city of Quincy is looking for a new city-managed animal shelter manager after an internal investigation found some damning evidence.
Authorities began investigating the Quincy Animal Shelter on March 3 after a former employee shared photos of what appeared to be malnourished animals living in squalor. The investigator, Quincy police Capt. Ryan Green, says a shelter employee who resigned on Feb. 23 made the allegations.
After the employee’s resignation, Green says the individual relayed her allegations and complaints to the city. The former employee provided the photos that apparently were of concern to the city's Personnel Committee; it prompted an internal police investigation. Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert says Quincy Animal Shelter Issela Navarro resigned on April 6 after the investigation confirmed that the shelter was not meeting the standards set by the city and that the city’s administration believed that moving in a different direction would be best for those involved.
Siebert says the city is changing practices at the shelter that benefit both the animals and the community.
In addition, Siebert says the investigation uncovered that the shelter was violating the city’s mission, vision, and values.
Siebert says nothing criminal was found during the probe.