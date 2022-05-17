WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has been awarded a $300,000 federal grant through the Bureau of Reclamation.
The federal WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant is used to fund projects improving water use efficiency, increasing renewable energy production, reducing the risk of water conflicts, and providing other benefits to enhance water supply sustainability.
“This funding is a major win for improving conservation and water use efficiency in the Columbia Basin,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse. “In the arid West, we understand deeply how precious water truly is, and our irrigation district managers and operators work around-the-clock to conserve and manage our limited supply. This grant—which is awarded as our district and many like it across the country face devastating drought conditions—will enable the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District to address regional water reliability concerns, including drought, groundwater issues, and improved stream flows to assist salmon recovery, so they can continue to efficiently deliver water to our rural communities and producers.”
The irrigation district will use grant funds to line 2,500 feet of the earthen West Canal with a high density polyethylene geotextile liner. The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 849 acres-set that is currently lost to seepage.
“…by revitalizing our aging infrastructure we can continue to provide consistent irrigation for the more than 2,000 landowners who irrigate over 250,000 acres to produce food and to provide food security to the people of Washington State, the nation and the world.”