QUINCY - The phrase, 'life isn't fair' has stood the test of time for decades, even centuries. It's a widely-used expression that indiscriminately applies to good people; people like Jordyn Etue of Quincy.
Jordyn teachers 4th grade at Mountain View Elementary in Quincy's school district. Jordyn has been a teacher for seven years, having taught in Quincy and Ephrata. An iFIBER Teacher of the Quarter recipient in 2019 and a two-time employee of the month, Mrs. Etue projects her passion to teach onto her students daily.
Eight years ago, Jordyn became the 'pupil' when she learned that she had a heart condition so rare, that the medical industry apparently hasn't come up with a name for it or how to cure it. Etue says the condition has progressively gotten worse despite having 11 heart surgeries and two heart attacks over the last five months.
"My average heart beat is around 140 all the time and will spike, and my blood pressure is consistently at 200/110. I have over 30 spots on my heart burned because new spots keep firing off (most hearts just have one spot where the heart beats from and I have multiple). I have gone to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and they couldn’t even help me because they didn’t know what it is. I have been all over Washington and no doctors have ever seen anything like this and have talked to doctors all over the country and no doctor has seen this that they can find," Etue wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News.
Jordyn says she experiences severe discomfort which includes blackouts, dizziness, chest cramps and migraines, distracting her from her work. She says her issues have compounded since experiencing her two heart attacks with one happening in October and the other in December.
Etue is asking for help due to medical costs associated with her treatment; she expects to undergo another heart surgery soon.
Etue remains employed as a teacher, but she is out of paid time off and is currently seeking unpaid family medical leave act (FMLA) protection. FMLA allows a person with a consistent health ailment to receive up to 12 weeks off without pay, but is protected by law to not lose their job due to their prolonged absence.
Jordyn says she plans to retire early due to her nagging health problem, but wants to remain a teacher for as long as she can.
Jordyn says her colleagues and students have been very supportive during this time, but has not received much financial help outside of her GoFundMe, which has only raised a few-thousand dollars.
To donate to Jordyn's GoFundMe page, click here.