UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending.
According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
At 7:02 a.m. on Jan. 17, Denver Police reported that they had found and recovered the Lee family’s possessions, including the pigs.
According to an article published by AG Daily, within 48 hours, news stations, swine industry members, and others put the public on notice about the Lee family’s ordeal.
The Lee family managed to recover their pigs in time to still show them at the National Western Livestock Show, according AG Daily.
DENVER - A Quincy family is turning to the city of Denver and its surrounding communities for help after their two prized pigs, along with their truck, trailer and tack equipment were stolen from the parking lot of the hotel they were staying at two weekends ago.
Denver Police are now helping the Lee family in putting out the information needed to solicit tips.
Police say the theft happened sometime in the overnight between Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. The Ford F-350 the family is driving was worth $45,000 and the two pigs, Roger and Doug, are worth anywhere between $10,000 to $60,000 each, according to the Lees.
The Lees were in Denver for the National Western Stock Show and had planned to show the swines. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for the tip that leads police to the culprits.
“We put our heart and souls into these animals,” Myles Lee told Denver 7.
“You can’t put a price on them,” Tanya explained to the tv station.