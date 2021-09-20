QUINCY - A man named 'Mario' is $75,000 richer after scratching the right numbers needed to score the ticket's jackpot prize on Monday.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Mario M. won his money in the Cascade of Cash Scratch game.
Mario got quite the return on his investment after spending $5 dollars on the ticket.
Out of the 2,470,300 Cascade of Cash tickets printed, only four have jackpot-winning prizes.
Mario bought his ticket at the Short Stop fuel station on F Street in Quincy on Sept. 17.