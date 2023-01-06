QUINCY - Students were somewhat scarce on Friday at Quincy High School after a shooting threat surfaced on Facebook on Wednesday. Quincy Police told iFIBER ONE News that the threat was not credible, but that didn’t deter parents from encouraging their kids to stay at home and kids opting to be absent from school that day. The so-called ‘bogus’ threat alluded to a shooting that would happen on Friday, January 6, 2023 and encouraged students to stay home that day. Despite the threat’s lack of credibility, the school district says it takes all threats seriously. As a precaution, police presence at the high school was increased on Friday.
“The Quincy High School did experience much lower than usual student attendance today, which we can attribute to the anonymous threat that was made on the Quincy High School Facebook page earlier this week,” the Quincy School District wrote in an email to iFIBER ONE News.
In addition to a heightened police presence, Quincy High School’s counseling team readied themselves to provide support to students and staff this week.
Administrators say the school day went well without incident for students and staff in attendance.