QUINCY - A Quincy high school student was arrested on Friday after assaulting another student in the school's cafeteria, according to school administrators.
Video of the incident was released showing a student confronting another student who refused to fight, but was punched multiple times in the head. The victim collapsed to the ground and appeared to experience a seizure that lasted only seconds. Authorities say the student was treated by paramedics as a precaution, but is ok.
Quincy Police say the student who struck the other student was arrested and charged with assault.
A student told iFIBER ONE News that the conflict was reportedly over the attacker's ex-girlfriend.
In addition to their arrest, the attacker has been expelled from school for one year and the person filming the conflict has been suspended from school for 90 days. School officials say the person who filmed it was doing it in premeditated fashion.