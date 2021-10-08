QUINCY - A Quincy High School student was arrested Thursday for reportedly bringing a gun on school grounds.
Quincy’s school resource officer was contacted by school staff at about 1:15 p.m. after receiving information a student may be in possession of a firearm.
Quincy police say school officials had identified the 18-year-old male student, leading to a search of his vehicle. Police say drug paraphernalia and a firearm were found inside the student’s vehicle.
The student’s vehicle was seized and the student was arrested for having a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there were no threats made toward the school.