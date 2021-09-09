QUINCY - The Quincy Public Library is one of dozen libraries in the country to receive a $15,000 grant from the STAR Net STEAM Equity Project. The Project provides money to each library to buy STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning materials and to offer programs geared toward tweens and their families.
“We are thrilled to receive this substantial grant from the Star Net STEAM Equity Project,” said Barbara Walters, Executive Director of NCW Libraries. “This award will help us connect our underrepresented community members to STEM fields and careers. Through this initiative and with the support of our collaborators, we are making STEM more accessible to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.”
As part of the grant program, the Quincy library will host three traveling exhibits, facilitate three STREAM programs annually, create and lend three outreach kits, and develop an exploration space in their library, which is already set up. All programs and exhibits will be presented in English and Spanish.
Through the end of November, library patrons are invited to be a creative problem-solver at the Animation Studio, share their creativity at the Story Wall, and test their engineering skills at the Wind Tunnel.
The space and exhibits are open to all library patrons to explore while the library is open.
“The kids and families of the Quincy community have been extremely excited to have this interactive exhibit in our library,” said Quincy Branch Supervisor Schiree Ybarra. “After having a year without toys and activities due to Covid, they appreciate this even more. It’s been great to see their faces light up with excitement and to hear giggles while playing with it.”
The library will get new STEAM exhibits in August 2022 and July 2023.
“When we don’t have an exhibit, we will create our own STEAM exhibits,” Ybarra said. “We are really excited and thankful to be part of this program.”
The STAR Net STEAM Equity Project is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute, the American Library Association, Twin Cities PBS, Institute for Learning Innovation, and Education Development Center, with funding from the National Science Foundation.
Public libraries are hubs for lifelong learning, especially in rural communities that may not have easy access to the scientific and academic centers in more urban locations, and they can bridge the gap to better prepare the next generation of Latino Americans for careers in STEM, the American Library Association said in a prepared statement.
With more than 50 million individuals, the Latino population is now the U.S.’ largest ethnic minority group and the fastest growing segment of the rural population. However, Latinos earn only 9 percent of the STEM bachelor’s degrees nationwide and make up only 11 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce (and only 1.8 percent are Latinas), according to government statistics provided by ALA.
According to the 2020 Census, 80% of Quincy’s population is Latino.