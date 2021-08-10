QUINCY - A Quincy man who may be particular about his own lawn, called police because he was reportedly upset that his neighbor was overwatering their own grass.
According to the police blotter, the resident told police that he had been telling his neighbor to “stop watering grass so much.”
Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert says the reporting party was complaining that the excessive irrigation was sending water into his lawn and was concerned that it would turn his grass muddy.
Police determined that no crime had been committed and that the matter was a civil issue. Siebert says the city wouldn’t be able to step in unless the water was flowing into the street or sidewalk.