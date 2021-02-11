QUINCY - A Quincy man is facing charges in connection to a Feb. 4 drug raid by Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).
Humberto “Beto” Garcia, 45, was taken into custody after INET served search warrants at a home in the 400 block of O Street Southwest, according to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.
Investigators reportedly found more than three ounces of cocaine, along with packaging material, a firearm and about 750 rounds of ammunition.
Garcia is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to delivery. Other charges are possible due to the home being within a designated school zone.