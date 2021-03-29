RICHLAND - A Quincy man was hospitalized following a rollover crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 240 west of Richland.
Charles H. Darnell, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, west on SR 240, about 14 miles west of Richland. State Troopers say Darnell lost control of the vehicle in the high winds.
The pickup truck and trailer went off the highway and rolled, according to the state patrol.
Darnell was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His passenger, a 64-year-old Quincy woman, was not hurt.
The state patrol did not issue any citations.