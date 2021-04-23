SPOKANE - A Quincy man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Eusebio Olvera Ruiz, 27, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ruiz was sentenced Thursday to 140 months in federal prison, followed by five years of court supervision. Ruiz, a citizen of Mexico, will be removed from the country after his prison sentence.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, Ruiz was a member of a drug trafficking organization operating out of Quincy and Moses Lake. During the investigation, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted multiple search warrants and seized several pounds of meth, several hundred fentanyl laced pills, heroin and numerous firearms.
Ruiz also used firearms to intimidate and threaten those who owed money to the drug organization. Investigators say Ruiz was also involved in a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake, at the direction of the leader of the drug trafficking organization.
“The United States Attorneys’ Office for the Eastern District of Washington commends the law enforcement officers with the federal and local agencies who investigated this case,” stated U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington. “Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker and violent offender from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity.”